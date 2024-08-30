Israeli families breach Gaza fence to bring back hostages

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza took a dramatic step on Thursday, August 29, and crossed the border fence near the Israeli town of Nir Am. The angry families expressed their desperation, stating that if the government would not bring the hostages back, they would do it themselves.

A video of the protest that has circulated on social media shows the chaotic family member crossing into a buffer zone and yelling that the Israeli government perceived inaction in securing the release of their loved ones.

Approximately 200 family members, including women and children, rushed the fence. As they entered the restricted military zone, Israeli forces intervened, pleading with the troubled families to turn back.

⚡️BREAKING: FAMILIES OF ISRAELI CAPTIVES BROKE INTO GAZA.



Family members of the Israeli captives arrived at the Gaza border this morning and called out towards the area with loudspeakers, hoping the captives would hear them.



They ran towards the fence, demanding a prisoner… pic.twitter.com/zmTlYmat10 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 29, 2024

The incident follows a series of developments regarding the hostages, including the recent recovery of six hostages remains from Gaza which has worsened the suffering of the families of the hostages.

The families of the captives have continued to speak and pressure the government to exert every effort to negotiate the release of the hostages.

Also Read Former Israel hostage denies reports of being beaten, having hair cut by Hamas

According to Israeli authorities, 251 Israelis among foreigners were taken hostage during the 7 October Hamas attacks.

According to official figures, 104 hostages are still being held in Gaza because it includes four people taken hostage in 2014 and 2015. Two of these are believed to have died, as reported by BBC.

In another event that took place, on 16 December 2023, the Israeli military offered a deep apology after soldiers shot dead three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip that had managed to escape from their captors. Three of the victims were identified as Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26.

The situation remains extremely tense, with ongoing discussion about a potential ceasefire and the hostages’ release. At the same time, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues diplomacy with Israeli officials to facilitate an agreement.