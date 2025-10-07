Israeli firms not to participate in Dubai Air Show 2025

Israeli firms will not participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025 which will be conducted from November 17-21 at the Dubai World Centre.

According to reports Timothy Hawes, managing director of Informa, in a statement said, “Israeli firms “won’t be participating” in the exhibition.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. It provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions.

As many as 98 countries are taking part in the biggest edition of the Dubai Airshow. The show will also have 20 country pavilions.

This major global aerospace and defence event will showcase industry innovations, connect international stakeholders, and feature static displays of aircraft, flying displays, and various conferences focused on the future of aviation, space, and defence.

Elaborating on the air show during a podcast interview, Adam Zeyn, the head of conference sales, said, “The Dubai Airshiow has cone a long way in the last five years. We are constantly innovating and growing. Expanded our space pavilion with the support from UAE space agency.”

Zeyn further said that the Dubai Airshow has added networking events, exhibition space and conference.