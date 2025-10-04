Saudi Arabia, other countries welcome Trump’s Gaza peace plan

As Donald Trump announced the Gaza peace plan on September 28, several countries including Saudi Arabia , Jordan and others welcomed the move.

In a Joint statement, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkey, the State of Qatar, and the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed Trump’s decision and his efforts to end the war in Gaza, expressing confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the countries emphasised the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region.

Along these lines, ministers welcomed President Trump’s proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people, and advance a comprehensive peace. They also commended his announcement that he would not permit the annexation of the West Bank.

The ministers reaffirmed their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and other parties to finalise the agreement and ensure its implementation in a manner that guarantees peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

The countries also reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the atrocities in Gaza through a comprehensive deal ensuring the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, the prevention of Palestinian displacement, the release of hostages, and a robust security mechanism that guarantees the safety of all sides.

The plan further calls for a full Israeli withdrawal, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the establishment of a path towards a just peace based on the two-state solution — under which Gaza would be fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state, in accordance with international law. The countries highlighted this as key to achieving regional stability and long-term security.

On Friday, October 3, Hamas said it would agree to certain aspects of Trump’s plan, including the release of hostages and the transfer of Gaza’s administration, but added that it sought negotiations over several other provisions.

In a statement seen by Reuters, the group outlined its response to Trump’s 20-point proposal after the US president gave it until Sunday to accept or reject the offer. Trump has not yet confirmed whether the plan’s terms would be open to negotiation, as Hamas is requesting.