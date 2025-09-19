Israeli forces arrest Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher after Friday prayer sermon

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 19th September 2025 8:02 pm IST
Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Mohammad Sarandah. (Photo: X)

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces arrested Sheikh Mohammad Sarandah, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, on September 19 shortly after he delivered the Friday prayer sermon.

Local sources told Wafa News Agency that Sarandah was taken to an interrogation centre in Jerusalem without explanation.

He was later released but banned from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week and ordered to appear again once the restriction ends, raising fears it could be extended, Shehab News Agency reported.

No immediate statement was available from Israeli authorities.

The arrest comes amid intensified Israeli measures against religious leaders in Jerusalem. Observers see the move as part of attempts to impose tighter control over the holy site.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa under heavy military protection. At the same time, Israeli forces conducted raids across the occupied West Bank, detaining several Palestinians, including former prisoners.

Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa often see severe restrictions, with armed forces stationed at mosque gates and throughout the Old City.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem since 1967 and annexed it in 1980, a move rejected worldwide. Since 2003, groups of extremists have been allowed entry into Al-Aqsa under police protection, escalating tensions

