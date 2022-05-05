Israeli forces bans evening call to prayer at Al Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem: The Israeli forces on Tuesday, the second day of Eid-al-Fitr prevented the evening call to prayer (Adhan) in Al-Aqsa Mosque by cutting off the external loudspeakers, local media reported.

The Al-Quds Islamic Endowments Department stated that the occupation forces prevented the evening call to prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque by cutting off the Mosque’s external speakers, claiming that this coincided with a speech by the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett at the Al-Buraq Wall, known to Jews as the ‘Western Wall’.

Israeli occupation forces prevented on Tuesday evening the call to Isha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext that the Israeli PM was delivering a speech at the Al-Buraq Wall.



On Twitter, Islamic Jihad spokesman for the West Bank, Tariq Ezz El-Din, considered “preventing the call to prayer in violation of the red lines by the occupation police, which requires action against this criminal policy.”

Israeli settlers gave a call to storm Al Aqsa Mosque from Thursday, May 5 in parallel with the 74th Independence Day.

The call by settlers included waving the Israeli flag and chanting the Israeli national anthem during the celebrations, which the groups indicated will take place in two stages, morning and evening.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said in a tweet on Twitter, “Raising the flag and singing the Israeli anthem in the Haram al-Sharif is a flagrant challenge to the feelings of Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims.”

The Sheikh stressed that “the settlers’ threat to do so is a continuation of racist extremist campaigns that seek to perpetuate division in the Haram al-Sharif and igniting a national religious war in the region.”

During the month of Ramzan, Al Aqsa Mosque witnessed large incursions by settlers on the Hebrew “Easter” holiday, which led to the outbreak of confrontations between the Israeli police and the Palestinians.

The tension inside the Al Aqsa Mosque left hundreds of Palestinians injured and dozens of detainees, while the Palestinian Authority responded to this by saying, “The situation in Jerusalem will lead to the outbreak of an all-out war.”