Israeli forces beat worshippers to prevent them from praying Taraweeh at Al-Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) prevented hundreds of Palestinian worshippers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, who went there to perform the first Taraweeh prayer on the eve of the holy month of Ramzan.

The video shared by Palestinian news agencies on X showed the Israeli forces beating people with batons who tried to cross through several doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday evening, March 10.

Eyewitnesses told Wafa News Agency that “Israeli forces detained a number of worshipers at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque and prevented their access to it.”

Israeli forces also imposed restrictions on young men entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for Taraweeh, while only allowing women over 40 to enter.

Here we go…. IDF are preventing Palestinians from entering Al Aqsa mosque on the first night of Ramadan.

Al Aqsa Mosque being shut down to prevent worshipers from performing Tarawih prayers on the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.



On Wednesday, March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that “entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque will be available during the first week of Ramzan, without change from previous years.”

He added, “The situation will be evaluated weekly in terms of security and safety aspects, and that decisions will be taken accordingly.”

Since the start of the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, forces have imposed restrictions on entering Al-Aqsa, which are heightened on Fridays.

Israeli forces have installed barriers at the Old City entrances and Al-Aqsa Mosque’s outer gates, allowing only elderly individuals to pass.

The month of Ramzan this year falls in light of a devastating Israeli war on Gaza Strips, resulting in more than 31,000 deaths, primarily children and women.