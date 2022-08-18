Israeli forces conduct raids at offices of NGOs in Palestine

Ramallah: Israeli forces on Thursday conducted raids at offices of various NGOs in Palestine’s Ramallah.

After conducting a raid on the Al-Haq organization, an independent Palestinian human rights group based in Ramallah, the forces closed the main gate with iron plate. The organization was also declared unlawful.

As per Al-Haq, offices of other Palestinian NGOs such as Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees have been raided.

After the raids, a senior Palestine correspondent of Mondoweiss wrote, “Israeli forces are doing a massive assault on several towns and cities across the West Bank. One youth killed in Nablus, several arrested including Hamas senior in Jenin, and now raiding human rights organizations in Ramallah”.

Holocaust remark

During a recent press conference, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that “Israel has committed 50 massacres in 50 Palestinian locations since 1947” and added “50 massacres, 50 Holocausts”.

Abbas’ remarks were in response to a journalist who asked whether he would apologise to Israel on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the attack by Palestinian terrorists on the Israeli team during the 1972 Olympics in Munich, which resulted in the death of 10 Israeli athletes and coaches as well as one German police officer.