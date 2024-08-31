Israeli forces deliberately targeted academics in Gaza, says Sheikha Moza

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, said on Saturday, August 31, that the Israeli forces deliberately targeted academics in the Gaza Strip since war broke out on October 7, 2023.

Taking to X, Sheikha Moza shared a video of academic from Gaza and wrote, “Throughout its war on ‎#Gaza, Israeli Occupation Forces have deliberately targeted academics.”

“Their loss has already had a significant impact on Palestinian society and will have a profound effect on any possibility of the resumption of higher education in Gaza,” she added.

استهدفت قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي في حربها على #غزّة الأكاديميين بشكل متعمّد وقد أثّرَ فقدانهم تأثيراً كبيراً على المجتمع الفلسطيني ما يصعّب من إمكانية استئناف التعليم بغزّة



Throughout its war on #Gaza, Israeli Occupation Forces have deliberately targeted academics. Their loss… pic.twitter.com/NKudb5898x — موزا بنت ناصر Moza bint Nasser (@mozabintnasser) August 31, 2024

On May 16, Hamas government’s media office said in a statement that more than 100 academics and researchers have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving nearly 40,700 deaths and 94,060 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

Thousands of victims are trapped in rubble, unable to be rescued by rescuers due to the ongoing bombardment.

Gaza is facing severe food, water, and medicine shortages due to an ongoing blockade, resulting in ruins and escalating the humanitarian crisis.