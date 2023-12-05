Israeli forces grappling with severe diarrhoea amid Gaza conflict

Israeli forces have been extensively been impacted by an intestinal disease, as reported by Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. Tests conducted on soldiers revealed the presence of dysentery-causing bacteria, resulting in severe diarrhoea and elevated body temperatures.

The report highlighted a concerning upsurge in intestinal diseases among soldiers since the onset of the conflict in Gaza, indicating a possible connection to inadequate food storage.

Quoting a healthcare expert, the report highlighted the seriousness of the Shigella bacteria infection causing dysentery. “The disease has also spread among the fighters in Gaza, and Shigella bacteria infection occurs through direct contact between individuals or through food,” the expert noted.

Healthcare professionals treating soldiers attributed the surge in diseases to the increased reliance on food donations sent to IDF forces in Gaza without undergoing standard inspection procedures.

Dr. Tal Brosh, Director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, expressed concern: “diarrhoea has spread among soldiers in the south, in gathering areas, and later among soldiers who went to fight inside Gaza.”

A military spokesperson acknowledged the outbreak among occupation soldiers, attributing it to donated food consumption. They stated, “We address affected cases, issue treatment orders, and investigate each infection, providing necessary treatment to the concerned soldiers.”

Despite efforts to maintain hygiene, the challenging conditions in the sector pose difficulties. The spokesperson admitted, “We are diligent about washing our hands, but this is challenging in the sector. Furthermore, complying with basic hygiene conditions there is difficult.”