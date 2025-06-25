Israeli forces kill elderly Palestinian woman in Jerusalem raid

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed an elderly Palestinian woman at dawn on Wednesday, June 25, during a raid on the Shuafat refugee camp, east of Jerusalem.

According to a statement from the Jerusalem governorate, the victim was identified as Zahia Joudeh al-Obeidi, 66, who was fatally shot in the head by Israeli forces, as reported by the Wafa news agency.

ارتقاء المقدسية زهيّة العبيدي نتيجة إصابتها في رأسها برصاص قوات الاحـ ــتلال خلال اقتحامهم مخيم شعفاط شمال شرق #القدس pic.twitter.com/IcgAWJKnbb — مؤسسة القدس الدولية (@Qii_Media) June 25, 2025

Palestinian media, citing eyewitnesses from her family, reported that Zahia was sitting on the roof of her home with relatives when Israeli forces stormed the area. As she raised her head to see what was happening, an Israeli sniper allegedly shot her in the head, killing her instantly.

During the same raid, her husband was detained for questioning.

كايد العبيدي حفيد الشهيدة المسنّة زهية العبيدي (66 عامًا) يروي لحظات استشهادها داخل منزلها بمخيم شعفاط في القدس، بعد أن أطلق جنود الاحتلال رصاصة مباشرة إلى رأسها الليلة الماضية pic.twitter.com/NEWsxG7uiZ — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) June 25, 2025

In a separate incident, Israeli forces shot a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in the neck during a raid on the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

#صورة | الشهيــد ريان ثامر حوشية (15 عاماً)، الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال في بلدة اليامون، غرب جنين. pic.twitter.com/mC4MsauxIx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 25, 2025

Israeli forces also carried out a series of raids and arrests across the West Bank, including field interrogations and house invasions. In Ya’bad, south of Jenin, a large number of military vehicles and infantry stormed the town, imposed a strict curfew, raided several homes, vandalised property, and detained several young men.

In a related development, the bulldozing of agricultural land in the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah, continued for a second consecutive day.

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, at least 982 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.