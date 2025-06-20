Video: Israeli soldiers party in Palestinian home after forcefully evicting family in West Bank

A video circulating on social media shows Israeli soldiers celebrating a comrade’s birthday inside a Palestinian home after forcibly evicting its residents. The incident took place in Jaba, a town in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday, June 18.

The video, filmed by the soldiers and first shared by the Telegram account @a7rarjeninn, was later picked up by Al Jazeera. In the footage, uniformed Israeli soldiers are seen clapping, singing and presenting a cake with lit candles. Everyday household items can be seen in the background, suggesting the house was recently occupied.

Video shows Israeli soldiers holding a birthday party inside a Palestinian home in Jaba, West Bank — just hours after evicting its residents. The clip has sparked outrage online.



According to Jaba’s mayor, Mohammad Baddad, Israeli forces displaced 35 families on the same day and turned their homes into military outposts. He told Wafa News Agency that the soldiers raided, searched and ransacked properties across the town.

The video has since gone viral, drawing criticism from social media users who described the soldiers’ actions as provocative and insensitive.

One user wrote, “Make no mistake, this is happening in the year 2025! The US and the EU emboldened them. We have all normalised the killing of women and children, journalists, health and aid workers. Shame on all those who looked away and allowed this.”

This follows another recent controversy involving Israeli forces. In May, a widely circulated video appeared to show troops detonating a residential building in Gaza as part of a gender reveal. A voice is heard shouting “It’s a boy” after the explosion.

Since Israel’s military campaign on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, violence has escalated across the West Bank. At least 979 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 7,000 injured, and over 17,500 arrested, according to media reports.

Editor’s note: The headline has been updated for clarity.

