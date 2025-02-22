Israeli forces kill two Palestinian children in West Bank

At least two Palestinian children were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) gunfire in two separate incidents on Friday, February 21, in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victims were identified as 13-year-old Ayman Nassar Al-Haimouni and 13-year-old Rimas Omar Amori.

Local sources told Palestinian News Agency Wafa that Ayman was visiting relatives in the Jabal Jawhar area, south of Hebron, when Israeli forces shot him in the chest. He was transported by Red Crescent crews to Mohammad Ali Al-Muhtaseb Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

لحظات وداع الطفل أيمن الهيموني "13 عامًا" الذي استشهد برصاص الاحتلال في منطقة جبل جوهر جنوب الخليل بالضفة الغربية pic.twitter.com/yJ3kTUn3PS — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) February 21, 2025

Rimas was in the courtyard of her family home in the Jabriyat area of Jenin when Israeli forces, positioned inside a heavily armored military vehicle about 50 meters away, fired multiple rounds, striking her in the abdomen and back. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at Jenin Governmental Hospital.

"كانت تعلب باب الدار، والجندي طخها ومنعنا نوصلها".. ابن عم الشهيدة ريماس العموري يروي تفاصيل استشهادها خلال تواجدها باب منزلها في محيط مخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/wE1QgHp3Em — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) February 21, 2025

“Both Ayman and Rimas were targeted suddenly and without warning in the back with lethal force by Israeli soldiers safely positioned inside armored vehicles,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP).

“Israeli forces have nothing but contempt for Palestinian children’s lives, and systemic impunity means they will face no consequences. It is outrageous that world leaders have allowed Israel to kill Palestinian children with such cruelty and without accountability.”

Eight-year-old Jannat Faisal Sabri Mutawar sustained a serious head injury and is facing a lifetime of vision loss after Israeli forces shot her in the head while inside her home near Hebron on Tuesday, February 11.

Israeli forces shot 8-year-old Jannat in the head through a window in her home last week in a Palestinian town near Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.



Jannat is facing a lifetime of vision loss.



Read more: https://t.co/DWYGH6yp4T pic.twitter.com/Y8D6ZlUYsT — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) February 21, 2025

On January 25, two-year-old Laila Mohammad Ayman Khatib was shot and killed by Israeli forces who shot her in the back of the head while her family ate dinner south of Jenin.

Last night, Israeli forces fatally shot Laila Mohammad Ayman Khatib, 2, while she ate dinner with her family in their home near Jenin. Soldiers shot four bullets through the living room window, one of which struck Laila in the back of the head.

Read more: https://t.co/TZyftXnY5a pic.twitter.com/c0wri9Wx4a — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) January 26, 2025

In 2025, Israeli forces have killed 16 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank, according to documentation collected by DCIP. Eight died in drone strikes, seven from live ammunition, and one from an unspecified injury.

In 2024, Israeli forces and settlers killed at least 93 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank, based on DCIP records.