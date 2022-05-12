Israeli forces opens new settler-only road in Bethlehem

Jerusalem: Israeli forces have opened a settlers-only road on Palestinian land in a village near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Wafaa News Agency reported.

The road runs through the Palestinian village of Wadi Fukin to the west of Bethlehem and the road is 300 metres long.

As per media reports, the head of Wadi Fukin village council, Ibrahim al-Horoub, said the occupation forces also placed barbed wire on both sides of the road adjacent to the settlement of Tzur Hadassah, which is built on Palestinian lands.

It is noteworthy that the village of Wadi Fukin has been subjected to settlement expansion on its lands, specifically from the Beitar Illit settlement.

This comes after the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on May 6, that it would approve the construction of about 4,000 settlement units in illegal, only Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Thr occupation mechanisms razed 22 dunums of lands of the village of Jabaa, southwest of Bethlehem, which belong to the families of Al-Masha’ala and Hamdan.

The occupied West Bank has recently witnessed an increase in the pace of settlements and an escalation in settlers’ violations of the Palestinians and their lands.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.