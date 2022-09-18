Israeli killed 27 Syrian soldiers in 25 missile strikes in 2022: Report

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 18th September 2022 1:59 pm IST
Damascus: Israel has carried out 25 missile strikes inside Syria in 2022, killing 27 government soldiers and injuring 23 civilians, a war monitor reported.

The Israeli attacks destroyed about 73 targets, including buildings, warehouses, headquarters and vehicles, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday.

The injured include a girl and at least three women, the Britain-based watchdog added.

The report comes just hours after an Israeli midnight missile strike on the airport of the capital Damascus and military sites south of the capital, killing five soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

