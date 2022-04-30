Israeli man killed in West Bank shooting attack

Jerusalem: An Israeli man was shot dead in the West Bank city of Ariel, according to the Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service.

The shooting took place on Friday evening.

The Israeli military said the suspects arrived in a car to the the city’s entrance, where they shot a security guard, Xinhua news agency reported.

The armed suspects drove away after the shooting attack, CCTV footage on Israeli TV showed.

Soldiers and security services are chasing the suspects, Israel’s Defence Forces (IDF) said in a Twitter post.

Roadblocks have been placed around the scene of the shooting and a number of routes in the area have been closed off.

The shooting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians over the past weeks.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians in Jerusalem at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

In recent weeks, 14 Israelis have been killed in a series of attacks by Arab assailants around the country.

IDF forces have been operating in the West Bank territories in an attempt to thwart attacks. More than 20 Palestinians have been killed during these raids, often as a result of clashes.