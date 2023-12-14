Israeli Military announces bounty for wanted Hamas leaders

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday, December 14, announced a cash reward for the Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Dief, who are allegedly considered to be responsible for the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Media reports said that the Israelis dropped leaflets in Gaza offering cash reward about the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, Muhammed Deif and Hamas other commanders.

The leaflets promised to pay $400,000 for information about Yahya Sinwar and $300,000 for information about his brother, Muhammed Sinwar, who commands the southern brigade of Hamas.

An amount of $200,000 for Rafaa Salameh, commander of the Khan Younis Battalion of Hamas, and an amount of $100,000 for information about Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas Military Wing.

The leaflets also contained a telephone number and contact details for the Telegram messaging app, promising confidentiality.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that they would try to kill Sinwar.

The IDF has also raided the residence and office of Sinwar in north Gaza and allegedly recovered several documents.