Israeli military vehicle rams into bus carrying Palestinian Haj pilgrims

An Israeli military vehicle rammed into a bus carrying Haj pilgrims in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, in the early morning of Saturday, May 31.

The incident reportedly took place near the Jenin Governorate Square as the bus was preparing to depart for the city of Jericho. From there, the pilgrims were scheduled to cross the Karama Bridge border crossing into Jordan, and then would eventually head to Saudi Arabia to perform the Haj.

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, the deputy governor of Jenin Mansour Al-Saadi confirmed that an Israeli military vehicle rammed directly into a parked bus outside the Governorate Compound.

The bus was reportedly carrying elderly Palestinian pilgrims, many of whom were relatives of martyrs and injured individuals, with some passengers also suffering from chronic illnesses.

Videos circulating on social media show significant damage to the rear of the bus, though no injuries have been officially reported. Witness accounts have said that the collision seemed intentional.