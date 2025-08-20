Israeli military will call up 50,000 reservists as it plans new phase of war in Gaza

Jerusalem: An Israeli military official said on Wednesday that the country’s top generals had approved plans to begin a new phase of operations in some of Gaza’s most densely populated areas.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to speak publicly, the official said that the military will be operating in parts of Gaza City where the Israeli military has not yet operated and where Hamas is still active.

The official said after receiving approval from military leaders, the plan would now progress toward the final approval stage.

It remains unclear when the operation will begin. The official said 50,000 reservists will be called up in the coming month, nearly doubling the number of active reservists to 120,000.