Palestinian journalist’s skeletal remains recovered 45 days after burial alive

Skeletal remains of Palestinian journalist Marwa Musallam and her younger brothers were recovered weeks after they were killed and buried alive under rubble in Israeli airstrikes.

Their remains were retrieved on Monday, August 18, after 45 long days.

On July 5, Marwa Musallam was at home with her brothers when the Israeli forces attacked their neighbourhood. Their residence was flattened to the ground, burying all three.

According to Al Jazeera journalist, Mohammed Al-Sayadali, Marwa Musallam managed to signal that she was alive through the rubble, but the rescue operation was scarce and limited. “She was alive for a few days. We made several appeals to the United Nations and the Red Cross to rescue her, but nothing happened,” he said.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military operation in Gaza, over 270 Palestinian journalists have perished. The recent killings include Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif, whose death has evoked strong condemnation from the community across the world.

“Journalists are being killed because we speak the truth,” Sayadali said.