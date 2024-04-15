Israeli minister Smotrich calls to invade Rafah, control entire Gaza Strip

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has renewed his demand to “invade Rafah and impose control over the entire Gaza Strip”.

“Abandoning Israeli red lines and pursuing Hamas in order to reach an agreement will only remove the opportunity to return all detainees,” Smotrich posted on X on Sunday, April 14.

He added, “It is time to learn lessons, change direction, and head to Rafah now, and restore full Israeli control over the entire Gaza Strip.”

Warnings are increasing over the Israeli bombing of Rafah, with preparations to invade it by land. This poses a danger to displaced people who have taken refuge there as the last resort in the southern Strip.

Smotrich remarks came after Netanyahu’s office announced that it had received a negative response from the Hamas movement regarding a proposal for a truce in Gaza.

On Sunday morning, Netanyahu’s office considered that Hamas responded “negatively” to the outlines provided to it by the mediators regarding the ceasefire proposal with Israel, which it received last Monday.

“More than a week after the meeting in Cairo, Hamas responded negatively to the broad outlines presented to it by the mediators.”

“The rejection of the proposal by the three mediators, which included the most significant flexibility on Israel’s part, proves that Sinwar does not want a humanitarian deal and the return of the hostages, is continuing to exploit the tension with Iran and is striving to unite the sectors and achieve a general escalation in the region.”

“Israel will continue to strive to realize the objectives of the war with Hamas with full force, and leave no stone unturned to return the 133 hostages from Gaza forthwith,” it added.

The statement from Netanyahu’s office came at a time when protests are escalating in Israel demanding a prisoner exchange agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 33,686 Palestinians and injuries of 76,309, according to the Ministry of Health.