Israeli missile strike targets military sites around Damascus

Damascus: Israel launched a missile attack against military sites around Damascus city, the Syrian military said in a statement on Saturday.

The Syrian air defences were triggered by the attack late Friday night and intercepted many of the missiles, Xinhua news agency quoted the military statement as saying

It added that the attack only caused property damage.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the Israeli attack hit military sites in the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport and in the southwestern countryside of the capital.

So far in 2022, Israel has carried out 26 missile strikes against military sites in Syria.

The last attack was carried out on September 17.

The SOHR says Israel usually strikes military facilities where pro-Iran militias are present or targets weapon shipments of the Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.