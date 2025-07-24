Israeli parliament approves motion to annex West Bank

Tel Aviv: Israel’s parliament has passed a non-binding motion supporting the annexation of the occupied West Bank, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Palestinian leaders and countries across the Middle East.

The vote, held on Wednesday, July 23, passed with 71 members in favour and 13 opposed in the 120-seat Knesset. The motion was introduced by right-wing lawmakers Simcha Rothman, Orit Strock, Dan Illouz, and Oded Forer, and backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition.

The resolution, which is declarative and carries no immediate legal force, calls for “applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley”—Israeli terms for the West Bank, the Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported

It claims that annexing the area “will strengthen the state of Israel, its security, and prevent any questioning of the fundamental right of the Jewish people to peace and security in their homeland.”

Though symbolic, the motion could influence future legislative debates on formal annexation. The idea was first proposed in 2023 by Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana endorsed the move, saying the 1967 war marked the “return” of Jewish land rather than the start of occupation. “We are the original natives of this land. Jews cannot be occupiers in Judea,” he said.

Israel seized the West Bank from Jordan during the 1967 Six-Day War. Today, the area is home to more than 500,000 Israeli settlers and millions of Palestinians. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal under international law, a stance Israel disputes.

The vote comes amid increased violence and instability across the West Bank, where Israeli military operations and settler violence have intensified. Human rights groups and foreign governments warn that any move toward annexation would effectively destroy the possibility of a two-state solution.

Annexation of the West Bank could make it impossible to create a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel, which is seen internationally as the only realistic way to resolve the conflict.

Palestinian officials swiftly condemned the decision. The presidency and Hamas called it “null and void,” while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates warned it would entrench apartheid and prolong the occupation.

In a statement, the ministry accused Israel of ignoring international law and UN resolutions, as well as the July 2024 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which reaffirmed the illegality of Israel’s presence in the West Bank.

“These colonial measures sabotage the two-state solution and entrench permanent occupation,” the ministry said, urging the international community to respond decisively ahead of the upcoming UN conference.

الخارجية: قرار الكنيست دليل فشل أية مراهنات دولية على استجابة إسرائيل لحل الدولتين



-المطلوب دولياً فرض السلام على الاحتلال وفقاً لقرارات الشرعية الدولية



Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Knesset’s decision is proof of the failure of any international wagers on Israel’s… pic.twitter.com/6JEDYlnjIQ — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) July 24, 2025

Hussein Al Sheikh, deputy chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, called the vote “a dangerous escalation” and “a direct assault on the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The Israeli Knesset's demand for the Israeli government to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank represents not only a direct assault on the rights of the Palestinian people but also a dangerous escalation that undermines the prospects for peace, stability, and the… https://t.co/WnXZonxz5U — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) July 23, 2025

Governments across the Gulf countries also issued sharp condemnations. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) denounced the motion as a “flagrant violation” of international law and a major threat to peace in the region.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات لمطالبة الكنيست الإسرائيلي بفرض السيطرة على الضفة الغربية والأغوار الفلسطينية المحتلة، والذي يُعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقوانين الدولية وقرارات الأمم المتحدة. pic.twitter.com/BP6RoJgM5a — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) July 24, 2025

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة سلطنة عُمان بأشد العبارات لمصادقة الكنيست الإسرائيلي على مشروع قرار يدعو إلى فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية على الضفة الغربية في فلسطين وذلك في تحدٍ جديد لأحكام القانون الدولي وقرارات الشرعية الدولية وتقويضٍ متعمد لفرص السلام في الشرق الأوسط pic.twitter.com/8M0KOSMs32 — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) July 24, 2025

بيان مشترك بشأن مصادقة الكنيست الإسرائيلي على الإعلان الداعي إلى فرض "السيادة الإسرائيلية" على الضفة الغربية المحتلةhttps://t.co/qVKQsyLy2p pic.twitter.com/QCLEwua1Cn — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) July 24, 2025

معالي الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون @jasemalbudaiwi : سياسات الضم الخطيرة لقوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلية تهدد أمن المنطقة وتعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقرارات الدولية والأممية. https://t.co/NFsykXxNHS#مجلس_التعاون pic.twitter.com/UpgyH3U802 — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) July 24, 2025

In 2024, the Knesset passed a similar symbolic resolution opposing the creation of a Palestinian state and backing Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

International support for Palestinian statehood continues to grow. Ireland, Spain, Norway, and Slovenia recognised Palestine in 2024. In March 2025, Mexico became the 147th UN member state to follow suit.

Since October 7, 2023, violence in the West Bank has surged, with at least 988 Palestinians killed and around 7,000 injured, according to Palestinian sources.