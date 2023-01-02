Israeli PM, Egyptian Prez discuss promoting bilateral ties over phone

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Sunday, the leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations "in all areas, including in light of developments in the regional and international arenas".

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 2nd January 2023 9:26 am IST
Israeli PM, Egyptian Prez discuss promoting bilateral ties over phone
Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi have discussed boosting bilateral ties and promoting regional security by phone.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, the leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations “in all areas, including in light of developments in the regional and international arenas”.

They emphasised “the importance of promoting peace, stability, and security for the benefit of both people and all Middle East countries,” the statement said.

Also Read
35 Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

The talk came three days after Netanyahu returned to office at the helm of an extreme-right coalition government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979, which was the first peace treaty Israel signed with an Arab nation, but ties between the two countries have remained relatively cool and distant.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button