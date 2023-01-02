Israeli PM, Egyptian Prez discuss promoting bilateral ties over phone

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi have discussed boosting bilateral ties and promoting regional security by phone.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, the leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations “in all areas, including in light of developments in the regional and international arenas”.

They emphasised “the importance of promoting peace, stability, and security for the benefit of both people and all Middle East countries,” the statement said.

The talk came three days after Netanyahu returned to office at the helm of an extreme-right coalition government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979, which was the first peace treaty Israel signed with an Arab nation, but ties between the two countries have remained relatively cool and distant.