Israeli PM Netanyahu’s house targetted with two flash bombs

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th November 2024 10:26 am IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea was targeted on Saturday, November 16, when two flash bombs landed in the garden of his property, the country’s authorities said.

The police and Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, described the incident as “serious” and confirmed that an investigation has been initiated.

Notably, Netanyahu and his family were not present during the attack. The statement emphasized that this event represents a “dangerous escalation” in the ongoing tensions in the region.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X.

“I have spoken with the head of the Shin Bet and stressed the urgent need to identify and bring those responsible to justice,” he added.

Drone attack in October

In October, a drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea, but it did not cause any harm.

This incident occurred amidst ongoing exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the armed group based in Lebanon, which has intensified since October 2023.

Following the recent attack on Saturday, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident involving the drone.

