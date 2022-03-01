Israeli police brutally attack minor Palestinians on Isra’ wal Meraj

Ramallah: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacked unarmed Palestinians on Monday near Damascus Gate (Bab al-Amud), Jerusalem’s Old City as thousands of worshippers gathered for an Islamic holiday—Al Isra’ wal Miraj.

In videos from the scene, shared on social media, Israeli soldiers can be seen dispersing groups of Palestinians with stun grenades and high-pressure water cannon blasts.

A sound grenade smashed in the face of an 11-year-old Palestinian girl, Munawar Burqan, a deaf, special needs child. Medics immediately rushed her to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Karem hospital in moderate condition.

اسمها "منور برقان".. طفلة مقدسية من ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، أصيبت بكسر في الفك نتيجة اعتداء قوات الاحتلال عليها عند منطقة باب العامود في القدس !

لا قانون دولي أو إنساني يشكل رادعا لاعتداءات الاحتلال على ضحاياه..#القدس pic.twitter.com/p9Y8mZtyWo — إيمان عياد Eman Ayad (@RealEmanAyad) February 28, 2022

تغطية صحفية: "من داخل المستشفى .. "صور الطفلة المقدسية منور برقان والتي أصيبت مساء اليوم أمام باب العامود بقنبلة صوت في وجهها من قبل قوات الاحتلال" " pic.twitter.com/QTvwyKomvn — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) February 28, 2022

In another instance of brutality by Israeli forces, that surfaced on social media, an unarmed minor was attacked and kicked at Damascus Gate Plaza.

One of the occupation soldiers slapped her in the face several times, before he pinned her down, and the soldiers dragged her onto the runways in Bab al-Amud as others drove away the helpless onlookers and those who attempted to free her from their hands.

Watch: An Israeli soldier knees on the neck of a Palestinian young man while detaining him in the streets of #Jerusalem.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/y7vLOIMLL5 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 28, 2022

Another video published by the Palestinian news agency Wafa showed Israeli forces shoving a Palestinian man’s head onto the pavement and placing a knee on his neck, suffocating him before arresting him.

The Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem reported that its crews dealt with 37 injuries, eight of whom were transferred to the hospital. As per the report, a 6-month-old child who was hit by a stun grenade in the face, and the girl with special needs, were among those injured.

https://fb.watch/btHz7JOfXi/

The Isra and Mi’raj memorial is an official holiday in the Palestinian territories, to celebrate Prophet Mohammad’s journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven.

The Palestinians are keen to commemorate this memory in Al-Aqsa, as it is the place at which the Prophet arrived before he was raised to the heaven.

Nearly 90000 Palestinians traveled to Al Aqsa to celebrate the day festival, which falls about a month before the start of Ramzan, reported Wafaa News Agency.

It is reported that the arrests on Monday came after Palestinian scouts approached Bab al-Amoud while chanting religious songs.

بأعداد كبيرة .. الفلسطينيون يزحفون إلى المسجد الأقصى من منطقة باب العامود لإحياء ذكرى الإسراء والمعراج pic.twitter.com/r7AaEqh7f9 — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) February 28, 2022