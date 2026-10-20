Israeli pre-dawn strike on Gaza apartment kills 2 people

Dubai: An Israeli attack on an apartment in Gaza left two people dead and others wounded on Tuesday, October 20, as the military said it targeted a Hamas militant.

The two people killed were a man and his wife, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the bodies.

Dima Yassin mourns over the body of her mother, Dina Yassin, during the funeral of her parents, who were killed in an Israeli army strike on an apartment in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct 20, 2026. (Source: AP)

Dima Yassin mourns over the body of her mother, Dina Yassin, during the funeral of her parents, who were killed in an Israeli army strike on an apartment in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct 20, 2026. (Source: AP)

Palestinians inspect the damage to an apartment building struck by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. (Source: AP)

Palestinians inspect the damage to an apartment building struck by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. (Source: AP)

The attack followed a series of strikes on Monday, October 19, that killed at least four people. They came more than a year after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire. But the death toll in Gaza continues to rise as Israel carries out near-daily strikes on what it says are members of Hamas.

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More than 1,500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel since last year’s ceasefire, according to the territory’s health ministry, which maintains detailed records and is seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll but says women and children make up nearly half the dead.

Netanyahu says Israel, US ‘have a job to finish’ in Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, suggested in a video call with United States President Donald Trump that their two countries could launch new attacks on Iran.

On the call, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his endorsement. It came about a week ahead of Israel’s national elections, and with Netanyahu running in a tight reelection race widely viewed as a referendum on his leadership around the Hamas-led October 7 attack and amid a series of inconclusive wars, including with Iran.

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“Donald, we have a job to finish. You said it, and we’ll finish it together. We’ll finish it, and no one else will do it,” Netanyahu said on the video, where Trump could be heard talking on speakerphone.

“People in America should know that you have stood up against the greatest danger that faces them — an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu added. “We won’t let it happen.”