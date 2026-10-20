Pete Hegseth makes unannounced visit to Israel, meets Netanyahu

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting with two men, during an unannounced visit.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, speaks to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, before the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday July 28, 2026, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. (Source: AP)

United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, October 19, according to Axios.

Citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, the report said the meeting occurred in southern Israel at Ovda Air Base, where the US typically deploys fighter jets and refueling planes. Hegseth also shared images from his visit to US Central Command (CENTCOM) troops, which oversee military operations in Egypt, the Middle East, South Asia, and parts of Central Asia.

The move comes just eight days before Israel’s election and a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed the Israeli Prime Minister on his social media platform Truth Social.

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Trump praised Netanyahu for thriving under the pressure of Israeli opposition and helping the US “destroy” Iran both “militarily and financially” in the Truth Social post. “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” he wrote.

However, US Vice President JD Vance has declined to endorse Netanyahu, stating he is focused on the midterms. “I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on the midterms,” Vance said, while travelling to campaign for Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley of North Carolina.

“I’m not anti-endorsing him, but I’m not pro-endorsing him. So, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections,” he said.

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