Israeli settlers attack Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance

Two paramedics were injured in the attack, and the ambulance was taken out of service, said the PRCS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
Israeli settler children attack Palestinian Red Screscent Society ambulance
Israeli settler children attack Palestinian Red Screscent Society ambulance.

West Bank: Multiple Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance on Monday, August 17, while it was transporting a patient from Tel Rumeida in occupied Hebron.

According to a video uploaded by the PRCS, the settlers intercepted their ambulance near Abu Njeim and Khallat al-Louz, located south of Bethlehem. These settlers, appearing to be Israeli children, smashed the vehicle windows with stones and pepper-sprayed the Red Crescent crew.

Two paramedics were injured in the attack, and the ambulance was taken out of service, said the PRCS. “Targeting medical teams and obstructing their humanitarian work is a flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law,” the group wrote on X.

Subhan Bakery

On August 14, local media reported that settlers shot a 26-year-old Palestinian nurse, Muhammad al-Mutawwar, in the north of Hebron, in Sa’ir. Mutawwar was shot in the back and was left paralysed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCH) has recorded over 1,330 settler attacks that have caused casualties or property damage across 250 Palestinian communities by late July this year. The data points to an average of more than six attacks per day.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button