Israeli settlers attack Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance

West Bank: Multiple Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance on Monday, August 17, while it was transporting a patient from Tel Rumeida in occupied Hebron.

According to a video uploaded by the PRCS, the settlers intercepted their ambulance near Abu Njeim and Khallat al-Louz, located south of Bethlehem. These settlers, appearing to be Israeli children, smashed the vehicle windows with stones and pepper-sprayed the Red Crescent crew.

Two paramedics were injured in the attack, and the ambulance was taken out of service, said the PRCS. “Targeting medical teams and obstructing their humanitarian work is a flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law,” the group wrote on X.

A group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance while it was transporting a patient from the Tel Rumeida area.



Targeting medical teams and obstructing their humanitarian work is a flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law. pic.twitter.com/6vzziWgXLG — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) August 17, 2026

On August 14, local media reported that settlers shot a 26-year-old Palestinian nurse, Muhammad al-Mutawwar, in the north of Hebron, in Sa’ir. Mutawwar was shot in the back and was left paralysed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCH) has recorded over 1,330 settler attacks that have caused casualties or property damage across 250 Palestinian communities by late July this year. The data points to an average of more than six attacks per day.