An Israel soldier has escaped Brazil after a local court ordered a federal police probe into alleged war crimes committed in war-torn Gaza during the ongoing conflict. The case involves a soldier identified as Yuval Vagdani, who was in Brazil on an excursion trip when proceedings were initiated.

The inquiry was initiated based on the complaint by a Belgium-based non-governmental organization named Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), established to support the Palestinian victims.

The foundation submitted court extensive records exceeding 500 pages of evidence including video footage, geolocation data, and photographs claiming the direct participation of the disclosed soldier in the eradication of civilian houses in Gaza.

Legal implications

This judgement of the Brazilian Federal Court is very important because it refers to the principle of the universal jurisdiction stipulated within the Rome Statute.

This is according to HRF’s lead lawyer Maira Pinheiro who noted that Brazil as a country that signed the Rome Statute has the right to investigate international crimes committed across its borders.

Israel’s response

The Israel Defence Forces have also proactively taken measures in response to potential legal actions. They have warned the soldiers of the possibility of arrest whenever they are in other countries and encouraged female and male military personnel to delete their social media content documenting their military activities.

International reaction

Further, the case has gone international with UN Special Rapporteur for occupied Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese noted that such legal proceedings against Israeli soldiers are “necessary and long overdue”. In her opinion, Israel will do everything possible to shield its soldiers from possible international prosecution.

Notably, the HRF has described the soldier’s escape as an effort to obstruct justice and manipulate the truth, accusing Israel of orchestrating his departure to prevent investigation.

This organization has made similar complaints in other countries which go further to show that there is a systematic effort to seek justice for alleged war crimes.







