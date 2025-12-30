Israeli soldiers assault Palestinian amputee pleading for mercy

The Palestinian man was pushed to the ground and was assaulted by the soldiers. The victim was seen pleading for mercy.

Israeli soldiers assault a Palestinian man
Israeli soldiers assault a Palestinian man

A group of Israeli soldiers assaulted a Palestinian man with disabilities in the West Bank on Monday, December 29, in yet another incident of violence against Palestinians in the occupied territory that has spiked dramatically since October 2023.

The video of the assault, which was shared on social media, showed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers snatching crutches from the man. They also detained the man briefly, even as he was handcuffed and blindfolded.

“Mubarak

Series of attacks on Palestinians

On December 25, an Israeli reserve soldier rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man who was offering namaz in the occupied West Bank.

Following the incident, the Israeli military claimed that they terminated the services of the accused soldier, in what was a rare action taken against a soldier after the video went viral globally.

The video shows the soldier riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with a gun slung over his shoulder, crashing into the Palestinian man intentionally.

The Times of Israel reported that the man had been arrested but was later released.

Palestinian death toll increases

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday, December 29, that 71,266 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. The United Nations and independent experts consider the Health Ministry the most reliable source on war casualties.

