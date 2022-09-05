Israeli soldiers injured in Jordan Valley bus shooting attack

Jerusalem: Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus of soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.

The incident took place on Sunday outside the Hamra settlement in the Jordan Valley, Xinhua news agency reported.

A soldier was severely injured when assailants opened fire from a passing vehicle, a military spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Five other soldiers and a civilian were lightly injured, it added.

Two armed suspects were arrested following a manhunt in the area, the Army said, adding the security forces believe more persons were involved in the shooting and were continuing the searches.

In the wake of the incident, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement stressing that Israel will increase “the anti-terror activity” in the West Bank.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has kept its control over it despite international criticism.

