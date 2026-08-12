Israeli spies visited Iran’s Fordow site many times: Ex-Mossad chief

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen said Israeli intelligence operatives visited Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility “many times” to better understand the site, according to Israeli media reports.

Speaking at the Galilee Conference in Safed on Tuesday, August 11, Cohen said the operatives had toured the facility on several occasions but did not specify when the visits took place or who was involved.

“We toured the Fordow nuclear site many times to understand the site,” Cohen said.

Cohen also described the US bombing of Fordow as “the fulfilment of all my dreams”, referring to the American strike on the heavily fortified facility during the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June 2025.

The United States struck Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan during the conflict, targeting key components of Iran’s nuclear programme. Fordow, located deep inside a mountain near Qom, was among the sites targeted by US bunker-buster bombs.

Cohen, who led Mossad from 2015 to 2021, also addressed concerns over Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 per cent.

“60 percent enriched uranium is still far from a bomb,” he said.

His assessment comes amid continued international concern over Iran’s nuclear activities. Uranium enriched to 60 per cent remains below the roughly 90 per cent level generally associated with weapons-grade material, although experts have warned that it can be further enriched relatively quickly if Iran decides to pursue a nuclear weapon.

Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons and maintains that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes.