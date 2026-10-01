Israeli strike kills Gaza journalist while reporting on Quran

Gaza Strip: Palestinian journalist, radio presenter and imam Mohammed Abdul Aziz al-Najjar was among eight Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, September 30, Anadolu Agency reported. He was killed in a drone strike while preparing a media report on Quran memorisation in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Najjar, a 38-year-old, worked as a producer and presenter of religious programmes at Quran Radio, affiliated with Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs. He also served as imam of the Ibad al-Rahman Mosque in Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis.

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A medical source at Nasser Hospital said al-Najjar’s body and another Palestinian with moderate injuries were brought to the hospital following the strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Al-Qarara, northwest of Khan Younis.

Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments mourned al-Najjar, saying he had carried out his religious and media work “with sincerity and dedication”.

🚨BREAKING: Palestinian journalist Mohammed Al-Najjar was killed today in Khan Younis after an Israeli strike hit his hometown of Khuza’a, south of Gaza Strip.



He leaves behind three children who were waiting for their father to return. They were denied even a final farewell… pic.twitter.com/ED5wWBlxBA — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) September 30, 2026

The Gaza Government Media Office said al-Najjar was the 263rd Palestinian journalist killed since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive in October 2023. It called on international press organisations to condemn attacks on Palestinian media workers and urged international institutions to pursue accountability through international courts.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday, October 1, that 26 Palestinians were wounded in Israeli attacks during the previous 24 hours. It said the overall Palestinian death toll since October 2023 had reached 74,040, while 175,168 people had been injured.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 11, 2025, 1,439 Palestinians have been killed and 5,052 wounded, according to the ministry. It said 834 bodies had been recovered during the same period.