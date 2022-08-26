Israeli strikes attack Iranian positions in Syria: Monitor

Airstrikes struck Iranian-aligned militia strongholds in Syria’s Hamas province on Thursday, according to a war monitor, who blamed Israel for the attacks and claimed “many dead”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Israeli strikes targeted the locations of Iranian-affiliated militias’ positions and ammunition and weapon depots.

The British monitoring group, which has a wide network of informants inside Syria, claimed numerous big explosions that started fires and left “several victims.” It further stated that a Syrian air force officer is still missing.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported, without naming any casualties or property damage that their air defences are fighting enemy targets in the sky. While Israel remained silent at the time.

Since the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against its neighbours, hitting both government forces as well as partner forces supported by Iran and Hezbollah fighters.

Although Israel rarely discusses specific attacks, it has admitted to carrying out hundreds of them. In order to stop Iran from establishing itself at Israel’s doorstep, the Israeli military has defended them when necessary.

However, after rocket attacks that injured US troops nearby, the US military announced on Thursday that it had killed four members of armed organisations affiliated with Iran in Syria in the previous 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Tehran rejected any affiliation with the Syrian rebel groups that the US has been attacking.

Beginning with the ruthless suppression of peaceful protesters, the crisis in Syria grew to involve foreign forces and international extremists. Nearly half a million people have died in the conflict, and about half of the pre-conflict population has been driven from their homes.