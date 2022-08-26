Saudi: Rua Al Madinah project to facilitate 30M pilgrims, 93K jobs

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has announced the launch of the infrastructure works and the master plan for the Rua Al Madinah project, in the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The project is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in raising the capacity to facilitate hosting 30 million pilgrims by 2030.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday said the project will be implemented according to the highest international standards, which reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to raise the level of services provided to pilgrims in Madinah, as a modern Islamic and cultural destination.

سمو #ولي_العهد يعلن إطلاق أعمال البنية التحتية والمخطط العام لمشروع "رؤى المدينة" في المنطقة الواقعة شرق المسجد النبوي الشريف.https://t.co/WdAzdwvWIz#واس pic.twitter.com/XL9NjR3vfp — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) August 24, 2022

He pointed out that “the project will be built on a total area estimated at 1.5 million square meters, and aims to establish 47,000 hospitality units by 2030, in addition to open squares and green areas that facilitate visitors’ access to the Prophet’s Mosque, as 63 percent will be allocated as areas open and green spaces of the project space.

مشروع رؤى المدينة بقيادة سمو #ولي_العهد -أيده الله- أحد أهم المشاريع الطموحة التي ستسهم في إثراء تجربة زوار #المدينة_المنورة بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات #رؤية_المملكة_2030؛ وهو ما يعكس عناية القيادة الرشيدة بمدينة الرسول ﷺ، وتأكيد سموه المتواصل على الارتقاء بخدمات #ضيوف_الرحمن. pic.twitter.com/1K7IPwQtxv — فهد البليهشي (@fahadbuliheshi) August 24, 2022

It is noteworthy that the project, which was designed according to the highest international standards, is characterized by many integrated transportation solutions, including— 9 bus stops for visitors, a metro train station, a track for self-driving vehicles, and underground parking, with the aim of facilitating the movement of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, which contributes to supporting residential and commercial activity, as well as providing a total of 93,000 job opportunities.

#المدينة_حياة |

يسهم #مشروع_رؤى_المدينة⁩

بالعديـد من الحلول المتكاملـة

للنقل تشمل:

• 9 محطات لحافلات الزوار.

• محطة قطار مترو.

• مسار للمركبات ذاتية القيادة.

• مواقف سيارات تحت الأرض.#المدينة_المنورة pic.twitter.com/ZUvHGek2VU — أمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@AmanaAlmadinah) August 24, 2022

The project aims to improve the services provided to pilgrims in Madinah as a modern Islamic and cultural destination, as it relies on modern urban planning mechanisms, concepts of comprehensive development and advanced infrastructure that provides innovative services.

The project also contributes to improving the quality of life and enhancing comfort and luxury, thus enriching the experience of the residents and visitors of Madinah, as it will enhance the level of services provided to them, and raise the hotel capacity and quality of services east of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The initiative is being overseen by Rua Al Madinah Holding Company, a Public Investment Fund group that specializes in development, operation, and property investment in Madinah.