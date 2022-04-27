Saudi: Children’s nursery to be developed at Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: The construction of a nursery at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, will begin next month to take care of the children while parents take to worship, local media reported on Tuesday.

The project will cover an area of ​​263 square meters and will include a playground and a bedroom.

The work on the facility will begin after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, expected to end on May 1.

“Implementation of the project will specifically get underway on Shawwal 10, and will take four to six months to be completed in the north-eastern side of the Prophet’s Mosque courtyards,” the Abdullah Al Mohammadi, the assistant deputy for engineering projects at the General Presidency for Affairs of the two Holy Mosques told Arabic Television Al Ekhbariya.

Since the beginning of Ramzan, more than 14 million worshippers have attended prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Al Rawdah Al Sharifa has also welcomed over 944,355 visitors and worshipers. Meanwhile, over 4 million pilgrims have performed Umrah in the first 20 days of Ramzan.