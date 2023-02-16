Israeli ‘Team Jorge’ meddling in Indian politics: Congress

New Delhi: Congress Thursday alleged that “Team Jorge” has been used by the Modi government, which is meddling into the Indian political system, just like the Cambridge Analytica and Pegasus.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Pawan Khera, said “Just like Pegasus and Cambridge Analytica – a group of hackers by the code name of “Team Jorge” meddled in the Indian elections and political systems.

“Is there a link between the Fake News Portal Post Card News & ‘Team Jorge’ – A team of Israeli contractors who claim to have manipulated more than 30 elections around the world using hacking, sabotage and automated disinformation on social media?”

Khera raised questions over the hackers’ team, and said, “Is BJP taking the help of Israeli Contract Hackers to meddle in the Indian political system by spreading massive disinformation on Digital Media?

Khera said that Modi Government bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017 as part of a $2-billion defence package and Pegasus was an attack on India’s Institutions — Modi Govt’s own Ministers, opposition leaders, political strategists and tacticians, journalists, activists, Supreme Court judges, religious leaders and institutions like the Election Commission of India and heads of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — were targetted.