Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah site in Lebanon after rocket barrage

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 6:04 pm IST
UN peacekeepers calls for restraint to avoid escalation on Lebanon-Israel borders
Representative Image

Jerusalem: Israeli warplanes carried out a strike on a Hezbollah military site in Lebanon on Tuesday, responding to a barrage of rockets launched by the armed group earlier in the day.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Israeli army confirmed that approximately 35 rockets were detected crossing the border from Lebanon into the vicinity of Mount Meron, northern Israel, targeting a military Aerial Control Unit.

No injuries or damage have been reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple to open for public on March 1

In a subsequent operation, Israeli fighter jets struck multiple military sites and infrastructure in Hanniyeh, Jibchit, Baisariyeh, and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, artillery fire was directed at the area of Yaroun to neutralize the source of the rocket attack, as stated in the official statement.

Hezbollah, in its statement, claimed that the rocket attack was in retaliation for an Israeli assault on Monday.

The previous day’s strike had targeted Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, killing two people.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 6:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button