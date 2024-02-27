Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah site in Lebanon after rocket barrage

Jerusalem: Israeli warplanes carried out a strike on a Hezbollah military site in Lebanon on Tuesday, responding to a barrage of rockets launched by the armed group earlier in the day.

The Israeli army confirmed that approximately 35 rockets were detected crossing the border from Lebanon into the vicinity of Mount Meron, northern Israel, targeting a military Aerial Control Unit.

No injuries or damage have been reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a subsequent operation, Israeli fighter jets struck multiple military sites and infrastructure in Hanniyeh, Jibchit, Baisariyeh, and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, artillery fire was directed at the area of Yaroun to neutralize the source of the rocket attack, as stated in the official statement.

Hezbollah, in its statement, claimed that the rocket attack was in retaliation for an Israeli assault on Monday.

The previous day’s strike had targeted Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, killing two people.