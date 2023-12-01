Israeli woman stabbed to death by husband in Kerala

Kollam: A 36-year-old Israeli woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in the Kodalimukku area in Kerala’s Kollam district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Satva, was killed in cold blood by her Indiani husband, Krishnachandran, on Thursday.

Kollam police officials said that the victim’s husband was suffering from some type of disease. He stabbed her multiple times and later tried to commit suicide.

“After his suicide attempt, the accused was seriously injured and admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The wife, however, succumbed to the injuries and was declared dead at the hospital,” they added.

A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered and the police were further investigating the case.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

