Israelis protest for 25th week against Netanyahu’s judicial reforms

On June 18, the Israeli prime minister vowed to move ahead with implementing his controversial plan.

Israelis protest for 25th week after Netanyahu vows judicial reform moves
Photo: AFP

Tel Aviv: Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday night to take part in the 25th week of protests against the judicial reform proposed by current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protestors carried banners, some of which read, “Israel is burning” and Netanyahu, “the enemy of democracy.”

Israelis have protested weekly since January against the government plan that would reduce the power of the Supreme Court and strengthen parliament’s powers to choose judges.

On March 27, the Israeli prime minister declared the project to be “suspend” to give “a chance for dialogue,” but mobilization against reform remained strong.

On June 18, Netanyahu vowed to move ahead with implementing his controversial plan.

This come after opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz withdrew from cross-party talks on the reform.

