Netanyahu to move ahead with judicial amendments plan

Tel Aviv: Amid continued resistance against the controversial judicial reforms in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced to move ahead with the reforms.

According to an Agence France Presse (AFP) report, Netanyahu held a meeting with his council of ministers on Sunday where he said, “We will meet this week and begin practical measures.”

Also Read Israelis protest for 24th week against judicial overhaul

The Netanyahu government, which came to power in December 2022 with the support of far-right parties and hard-line religious formations, proposed to make amendments to the judicial system that would allow the government the power to appoint judges, thereby cancelling the Supreme Court’s capability to exercise its practices.

It sparked one of the largest civilian protests in Israel’s history. Israelis have vehemently denounced the judicial reform plan accusing Netanyahu’s government in a series of corruption cases. Opposition parties described the move as a threat to Israeli democracy.

The first protest was registered on January 7 in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square.