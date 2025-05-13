Israel’s Eurovision entrant booed by Palestinian supporters

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael who is a contestant at Eurovision 2025 was met with boos by pro-Palestinian protestors on Monday, May 12.

It is to be noted that Eurovision is being conducted in Basel, Switzerland. Some of the protestors believe Israel should not be given a platform such as Eurovision since it is committing war crimes in Gaza. As Raphael stepped onto the stage, she was booed by pro-Palestine supporters.

The protesters waved Palestinian flags, raising “Free Palestine” slogans. “Israel has always used Eurovision as a platform to spread propaganda. It is essential for us to raise our voice against it,” a protester was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

Israel's Eurovision act was met with pro-Palestinian protesters as the artist walked the turquoise carpet in Switzerland https://t.co/rXlL9CanU2 pic.twitter.com/nKtjKqKxpN — Reuters (@Reuters) May 12, 2025

Others demanded that Eurovision change its stance towards Israel and ban the country from participating in the event.

Eurovision 2025

Eurovision 2025 is being conducted in Basel from May 13-17. Broadcasters from thirty-seven countries participate in the contest, the same number as in the previous two editions. Switzerland has been hosting the 69th edition of the competition since the Swiss song “The Code” won the competition in 2024, which was held in Malmö, Sweden.

Montenegro returns after a two-year absence, while Moldova, which had originally planned to participate, later withdrew due to economic reasons and the quality of its national selection.