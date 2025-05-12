At least 1,500 Palestinians blind, 4,000 at risk amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza

Gaza Strip: At least 1,500 Palestinians have lost their vision due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, with another 4,000 at imminent risk of blindness.

In a statement, Dr Abdulsalam Sabah, Director of the Eye Hospital in Gaza City, said the health sector in the Strip is suffering from an acute shortage of essential medical equipment and consumables for eye surgery, resulting in the collapse of surgical services.

He noted that the hospital has only three reusable eye scissors, which are being repeatedly used in ophthalmic procedures—posing significant risks to patients’ lives, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

Critical medical supplies such as hyaluronic acid and ultra-fine surgical sutures are nearly depleted. Many explosion-related eye injuries urgently require these materials, and without them, treatment is impossible, Wafa News Agency reported.

The Eye Hospital is on the verge of a complete shutdown due to the near-total depletion of essential medical supplies.

Israel has closed all of Gaza’s crossings since March 2, preventing the entry of vital goods, despite numerous reports of famine and a severe shortage of medical resources in the war-ravaged territory.

Since October 2023, the death toll has risen to 52,810, with 119,473 people injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.