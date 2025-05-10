Documentary claims to identify Israeli soldier who shot journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

A new documentary has reportedly identified the Israeli soldier responsible for the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in 2022.

Shireen was shot in the head on the morning of May 11, 2022, while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp. She was wearing a clearly marked “Press” vest and helmet.

The 40-minute investigative documentary, ‘Who Killed Shireen Abu Akleh?‘, produced by the independent US-based platform Zeteo, presents findings from a months-long investigation. It includes exclusive testimonies from former American and Israeli officials, as well as close colleagues of the veteran journalist.

Zeteo said the investigation was conducted by seasoned journalists with extensive experience reporting on Middle Eastern conflicts, including Dion Nissenbaum, Fatima Abdul Karim, and Conor Powell, The Guardian reported.

According to the documentary, the soldier who killed Shireen was Alon Skagio, a dual Israeli-American citizen who was 20 years old at the time. Skagio was reportedly killed in a military operation in Jenin in July 2024

‘Who Killed Shireen?’ — our explosive new documentary is finally here.



A key Biden administration official interviewed in the documentary said the soldier who shot Shireen Abu Akleh would have clearly known she was a noncombatant—and likely a journalist—based on her visibility, location, and the optics available at the time, indicating the killing was intentional.

This revelation emerges amid ongoing Israeli targeting of Palestinian journalists, particularly in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Since October 7, 2023, 213 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza, according to the Government Media Office. Additionally, 56 journalists are currently imprisoned by Israel, including 50 detained since the beginning of the latest Israeli assault on the Strip, as reported by the Palestinian Prisoners Club.