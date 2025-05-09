Israel dropped over 100,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza since Oct 2023

Since launching its military campaign on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Israel has dropped more than 100,000 tonnes of explosives on the besieged enclave.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the relentless bombardment has resulted in more than 62,000 Palestinians reported dead or missing. Among them, over 10,000 remain trapped under rubble with their fates unknown.

Israeli forces have conducted over 12,000 attacks, including 11,926 targeting Palestinian households, resulting in the complete erasure of 2,200 families and the removal of 6,350 individuals from the civil registry, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporred.

Israel dropped 100,000 tons of explosives over Gaza, wiped out 2,200 families: Media office pic.twitter.com/vkaRt89ziQ — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) May 9, 2025

Graveyards have also been targeted. Israeli forces reportedly exhumed 2,300 bodies from Gaza cemeteries and established seven mass graves within hospitals. To date, 529 bodies have been recovered from these sites.

The health crisis has escalated drastically, with over 2.1 million cases of infectious diseases reported due to mass displacement and the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system. This includes 71,338 confirmed cases of hepatitis.

Also Read US man sentenced to 53 years for murder of Palestinian-American boy

Religious and humanitarian infrastructure has suffered widespread destruction: 828 mosques were completely demolished and 167 partially damaged, alongside attacks on three churches. Nineteen of Gaza’s 60 cemeteries have been fully or partially destroyed.

Under a policy described as deliberate starvation, Israeli forces have struck 66 humanitarian facilities — including 29 food kitchens and 37 aid centres — and blocked 37,400 aid and fuel trucks since sealing all border crossings over two months ago.

To date, the ongoing offensive has caused over 52,800 confirmed deaths and unprecedented levels of destruction, marking one of the gravest humanitarian crises in recent history.