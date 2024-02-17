Israel’s fighting in Gaza may continue during Ramzan: Minister

Ramadan 2024 is expected to begin on or around March 11.

Jerusalem: Israel’s Wartime Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz has warned that fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue during Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, if Israeli hostages are not released.

“Either the hostages will be returned, or we will extend the fighting to Rafah,” he said in a video statement.

Israel will keep in touch with Egypt and other countries and evacuate residents in Rafah before launching ground operations into the southernmost city in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Gantz.

“There will not be a ceasefire of even one day until the hostages are returned” and Israeli goals are achieved, he added.

