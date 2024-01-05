ISRO chairman to attend 12th convocation of JNTU Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ISRO Chairman S Somanath will attend the 12th convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) here on Saturday, January 6.

Speaking to the media, he stressed on connection between ISRO and the university. He said, “I was fortunate to join the university… We looked at how we can collaborate. We already have a strong connection. We are trying to find new areas which can be identified so I looked at the university’s profile and the actions taken to encourage that type of engagement.”

ISRO chairman also noted JNTU’s impressive profile and its active engagement with over 60 stakeholders through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). These collaborations, he observed, have been fruitful, enabling the university to generate substantial resources through consultancy and other means.

The 12th convocation of JNTU, set for January 6, 2024, will honour students who have qualified for degrees in the academic year 2022-23, including PG and PhD completed or due by November 30, 2023. Only gold medal recipients and PhD degree awardees will receive their degrees in person. The provisional list of gold medal recipients for the academic year 2022-23 will be available on the JNTU website on December 7, 2023.