ISRO releases satellite image of Ayodhya Ram Temple

The image, which was taken on December 16, last year, also shows the Dasharath Mahal, the Ayodhya Railway Station, and the pious Sarayu River.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2024 3:01 pm IST
ISRO releases satellite image of Ayodhya Ram Temple
Satellite image of ram temple released by ISRO.

Bengaluru: The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Taken from the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite hovering over space, the image shared by ISRO on Sunday shows the grand new temple which will be inaugurated on January 22.

The image, which was taken on December 16, last year, also shows the Dasharath Mahal, the Ayodhya Railway Station, and the pious Sarayu River.

MS Education Academy

The consecration will take place on Monday amid the Vedic hymns in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2024 3:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button