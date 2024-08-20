IT hub makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The IT hub has made Rangareddy wealthier than Hyderabad, not only in terms of Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) but also in Per Capita Income (PCI).

Many companies are relocating to the Rangareddy district. Zone-wise, IT hubs are shifting towards the western part of Hyderabad and into the Rangareddy district.

According to the report titled “Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2024,” recently released by the planning department, the PCI at the current rate for Rangareddy is over Rs 9.46 lakh, whereas, in the case of Hyderabad, it is just above Rs 4.94 lakh.

Rangareddy’s GDDP higher than Hyderabad’s due to IT hub

In terms of GDDP, Hyderabad ranks second among the districts in Telangana. Its GDDP at the current rate is Rs 2.28 lakh crore, whereas for the Rangareddy district, it is Rs 2.83 lakh crore.

Below are the GDDP figures for the top 10 districts in Telangana:

District GDDP (Current prices) in Rs lakh crore Rangareddy 2.83 Hyderabad 2.28 Medchal-Malkajgiri 0.88 Sangareddy 0.60 Nalgonda 0.50 Khammam 0.40 Nizamabad 0.36 Bhadradri Kothagudem 0.34 Suryapet 0.30 Mahabubnagar 0.28

List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana

District per capita income reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district. IT hub in Rangareddy also increased PCI of the district compared to Hyderabad.

District PCI (Current prices) in Rs lakh Rangareddy 9.46 Hyderabad 4.94 Sangareddy 3.22 Medchal-Malkajgiri 2.95 Jayashankar 2.71 Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri 2.67 Bhadradri Kothagudem 2.64 Mahabubnagar 2.61 Medak 2.55 Khammam 2.44

In the list of the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), Telangana holds the third position after Sikkim and Goa.