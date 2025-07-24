IT raids at former labour minister Malla Reddy’s son’s house in Komapally

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department on Thursday, July 24, reportedly raided the residence of Ch Bhadra Reddy, son of former labour minister Ch Malla Reddy, in Kompally. This comes days after IT officials inspected financial transactions at Mallareddy Hospitals and Mallareddy Medical College in Suraram.

There are allegations against Malla Reddy saying he collected large sums of money from students for engineering and medical seats.

According to reports, IT officials have found irregularities in tax returns and questioned Mallareddy Hospital Chairman Bhadra Reddy and his family members following a tip-off about suspected large financial transactions.

However, Bhadra Reddy’s wife, Preethi Reddy has denied that IT raids are being conducted at their residence and clarified saying that Warangal police had come to serve a notice to Mallareddy College in connection with an investigation regarding the PG medical seats allocation case.

Earlier, IT and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had raided properties belonging to the Malla Reddy Family and seized unaccounted cash.

Two days ago, Preethi Reddy had met with BJP leaders in Hyderabad. People have also noted that Preethi’s associates had erected banners featuring BJP leaders for Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad.